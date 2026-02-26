Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

Tragic Death of Fertility Influencer After Treatment Gone Wrong

Wellbeing influencer Gabriela Martins Santos de Moura, 31, has died following a cardiac arrest during...

Published: 4:49 pm February 26, 2026
Updated: 7:51 pm February 26, 2026

Wellbeing influencer Gabriela Martins Santos de Moura, 31, has died following a cardiac arrest during a fertility treatment in Brazil. The heartbreaking incident unfolded on 17 February at a human reproduction clinic, snatching the life of a young woman desperately trying to conceive for years.

Cardiac Arrest During Fertility Procedure

Gabriela suffered cardiorespiratory arrest amid an assisted reproduction procedure — reports did not clarify if it was IVF or egg retrieval. She was rushed to the hospital and placed in intensive care, where she remained in critical condition for eight days. Doctors eventually confirmed brain death.

Family Mourns Loss, Announces Organ Donation

The tragedy struck just a day after Gabriela and her husband, orthopaedic surgeon Samuel Moura, marked their eighth wedding anniversary. They had battled infertility for years.

Her family shared a poignant message on social media:

“It is with immense sadness that we communicate the passing of our Gabriela, whose brain death was confirmed today by the medical team. At this moment of pain, we are comforted to know that her love and generosity will remain alive through the decision to proceed with organ donation, a gesture of immense greatness that will bring hope and life to other people, just as she was.”

Fans and Friends in Shock

Gabriela, originally from Teresina, Piaui, was a popular wellbeing influencer. A memorial was held at Santa Rita de Cassia Church following the confirmation of brain death.

Her fans flooded social media with grief:

  • “So sad. So young and beautiful… May God have her in His glory… Rest in peace.”
  • “What a tragic event, so young and so full of life. May God comfort the family and friends.”
  • “God of comfort, I will never forget your sweet and sincere advice, which gives strength to Samuel and his family.”

Another Young Influencer Lost Over the Weekend

In a sad weekend for Brazil’s social media scene, fashion and beauty influencer Maria Rita Rodrigues da Silva, 25, also passed away suddenly from an undisclosed medical emergency. With over 65,000 TikTok followers and 11,000 Instagram fans, Maria’s death stunned her supporters.

Her parents said simply, “Unfortunately, Maria suffered a sudden illness and left us.”

More news from Frome

Related News

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

MACHETE CHASE Man Chased Victim with Machete Before Fatal Crash in Sittingbourne

UK News

PERSON HIT BY A TRAIN Emergency Services Incident Blocks Rail Lines Between Surbiton and Wimbledon Causing Major Disruption

UK News

JOB CUTS Ocado Cuts 5%, Hits UK HQ Hard in Hatfield

UK News

FIGHT FOR LIFE Man in His 50s Stabbed in Upper Sydenham

UK News

TWO INJURED Two Teachers Rushed to Hospital After Incident at Sheffield’s Fir Vale Academy

UK News

CRACKDOWN Coke Dealer Caught Stashing Cash in Shed Safe Gets Jail

UK News
Cyclist Injured in Serious Bus Collision on London Bridge — Road Closed to Northbound Traffic

CRASH CHAOS M25 – Major Crash County Essex Direction Anti-clockwise Impact Full Carriageway Closure Effect Severe Delays Expected

UK News

SEEK BETTER LIFE Student, 28, Named After Fatal Croydon House Fire

UK News

Police Release Image After Woman Sexually Assaulted at Hillingdon Tube Station

UK News

FAMILY TURMOIL Grandfather, 75, Dies a Week After Daughter and Grandson Were Killed in Rhode Island Hockey Rink Mass Shooting

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MURDER CHARGE Teen Charged With Murder After Smethwick Stabbing

UK News

Teen Charged With Murder After Smethwick Stabbing

UK News

RED NOTICE Bangladesh Slaps Red Notice on UK MP Tulip Siddiq Over Corruption Conviction

UK News

Bangladesh Slaps Red Notice on UK MP Tulip Siddiq Over Corruption Conviction

UK News

TRAFFIC STOP WITH VALUE £100k Cash Haul in Bolton Traffic Stop

UK News

£100k Cash Haul in Bolton Traffic Stop

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

SERIAL SEX ATTACKER Chertsey Man Jailed for Rape and Strangulation in Berkshire

UK News

Chertsey Man Jailed for Rape and Strangulation in Berkshire

UK News

MIGRANT CRISIS Afghan Asylum Seeker Claims “Cultural Misunderstanding”

UK News

Afghan Asylum Seeker Claims “Cultural Misunderstanding”

UK News

Tragic Death of Fertility Influencer After Treatment Gone Wrong

UK News

Tragic Death of Fertility Influencer After Treatment Gone Wrong

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

CARER MURDER SHOCK Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Birmingham

UK News

Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Birmingham

UK News

MAJOR HAUL Bradford Drug Dealer Banged Up for 14 Years with £900k Heroin Haul

UK News

Bradford Drug Dealer Banged Up for 14 Years with £900k Heroin Haul

UK News

CLASS A TRAFFICKER Drug Dealer Jailed After £175k Heroin and Crack Bust in Newport

UK News

Drug Dealer Jailed After £175k Heroin and Crack Bust in Newport

UK News
Watch Live