Tragic Death of Fertility Influencer After Treatment Gone Wrong

Wellbeing influencer Gabriela Martins Santos de Moura, 31, has died following a cardiac arrest during a fertility treatment in Brazil. The heartbreaking incident unfolded on 17 February at a human reproduction clinic, snatching the life of a young woman desperately trying to conceive for years.

Cardiac Arrest During Fertility Procedure

Gabriela suffered cardiorespiratory arrest amid an assisted reproduction procedure — reports did not clarify if it was IVF or egg retrieval. She was rushed to the hospital and placed in intensive care, where she remained in critical condition for eight days. Doctors eventually confirmed brain death.

Family Mourns Loss, Announces Organ Donation

The tragedy struck just a day after Gabriela and her husband, orthopaedic surgeon Samuel Moura, marked their eighth wedding anniversary. They had battled infertility for years.

Her family shared a poignant message on social media:

“It is with immense sadness that we communicate the passing of our Gabriela, whose brain death was confirmed today by the medical team. At this moment of pain, we are comforted to know that her love and generosity will remain alive through the decision to proceed with organ donation, a gesture of immense greatness that will bring hope and life to other people, just as she was.”

Fans and Friends in Shock

Gabriela, originally from Teresina, Piaui, was a popular wellbeing influencer. A memorial was held at Santa Rita de Cassia Church following the confirmation of brain death.

Her fans flooded social media with grief:

“So sad. So young and beautiful… May God have her in His glory… Rest in peace.”

“What a tragic event, so young and so full of life. May God comfort the family and friends.”

“God of comfort, I will never forget your sweet and sincere advice, which gives strength to Samuel and his family.”

Another Young Influencer Lost Over the Weekend

In a sad weekend for Brazil’s social media scene, fashion and beauty influencer Maria Rita Rodrigues da Silva, 25, also passed away suddenly from an undisclosed medical emergency. With over 65,000 TikTok followers and 11,000 Instagram fans, Maria’s death stunned her supporters.

Her parents said simply, “Unfortunately, Maria suffered a sudden illness and left us.”

