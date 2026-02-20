Two Airlifted to Hospital in Life-Threatening Condition After Gillingham Crash

Road Shut for Over Six Hours Following Early Morning Smash

A horror crash in Gillingham’s Deanwood Drive at 3.12am today (February 20) left two people fighting for their lives. Both were airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Massive Emergency Response at Scene

Kent Police, South East Coast Ambulance Service, Kent Fire and Rescue, and the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance all rushed to the scene. Three people were taken to London hospitals in total.

The fire service scrambled three engines and wrapped up operations by 4.47am. Deanwood Drive remained closed in both directions between Maidstone Road and Hawbeck Road for over six hours, reopening around 9.20am.

Official Comments

“Kent Police was called at 3.12am to reports of a road traffic collision,” a spokesperson said. “Two people were taken to a London hospital in a life-threatening condition.”