Two arrested after two young children taken to hospital in Lincolnshire

Two people have been arrested after two young children were taken to hospital following concerns for their welfare at a property in Lincolnshire.

Officers from Lincolnshire Police were called to an address on Dennis Estate, Kirton, on Wednesday 8 July after concerns were raised about the welfare of children at the property.

A one-year-old and a two-year-old were taken to hospital for medical treatment, where they remain receiving care.

A 23-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of neglect.

Both have since been released on conditional bail while detectives continue their enquiries.

Detective Inspector Claire Rimmer, who is leading the investigation, said officers still had a significant amount of work to complete.

She urged members of the public not to speculate about the circumstances surrounding the incident, warning that doing so could undermine evidence and potentially affect the ongoing investigation.

DI Rimmer said: “The most important people in this investigation are two children, who have a right to anonymity and the best care anyone can give.”

Lincolnshire Police confirmed that enquiries remain ongoing.

Due to the ages of the children and the active investigation, no further details have been released at this stage.