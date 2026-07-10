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ARSON PROBE Two boys arrested after major fire tears through former school in St Leonards

Two boys arrested after major fire tears through former school in St Leonards

Two teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a major fire ripped through a disused former school in St Leonards, prompting a huge overnight response from firefighters.

Emergency services were called to the former Holy Child Jesus School on Magdalen Road at around 5.07pm on Thursday, 9 July, following multiple reports of a large fire.

At the height of the incident, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service deployed eight fire engines, a water carrier and specialist officers as crews battled flames that had engulfed the third floor of the building, which had previously been used as living accommodation.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used main jets to bring the blaze under control before remaining at the scene throughout the night.

Two teenagers arrested

Sussex Police confirmed the fire is being treated as arson.

A 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy, both from the local area, have been arrested on suspicion of arson and taken into police custody.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Officers assisted firefighters with traffic management and crowd control while crews tackled the fire and have remained in the area as enquiries continue.

Firefighters remain at the scene

The firefighting operation was gradually scaled back overnight, reducing from eight fire engines to a single appliance by 5.50am on Friday.

Crews have continued damping down hotspots throughout the day.

Health advice issued after ash falls on nearby properties

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it is working alongside Sussex Police and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) after ash from the fire settled on nearby homes, buildings and parked vehicles.

Residents have been advised not to disturb the ash where possible while assessments continue.

The fire service said it routinely assumes buildings constructed before 2003 may contain asbestos unless records confirm otherwise and is liaising with health experts while checking information relating to the site.

According to the UK Health Security Agency, although fires involving older buildings can raise concerns about asbestos, a single short-term exposure is unlikely to present a significant health risk, as asbestos generally poses a danger only if airborne fibres are inhaled.

Roads remain closed

Although the smoke has now largely cleared, firefighters remain at the scene extinguishing remaining hotspots while investigators work to establish the cause of the blaze.

Magdalen Road and surrounding roads remain closed, and motorists are being urged to avoid the area while emergency services continue their work.

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about the fire to come forward.

Anyone who can assist is asked to report information online or call 101, quoting serial 1293 of 09/07.

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