Two Jailed After Massive Cannabis Grow Bust in Stoke-on-Trent

Nearly 1,000 Plants Discovered in Hanley Warehouse

Two men have been locked up after officers uncovered a staggering 1,000 cannabis plants in a Stoke-on-Trent building. Elvis Abazi, 24, and Valter Metkay, 34, both homeless, were sentenced at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on Monday, 16 February, after pleading guilty to producing a class B controlled drug.

Police Raid Reveals Hidden Grow Operation

The dramatic discovery came on 6 December when police responded to reports of a smashed window on Lichfield Street, Hanley. Inside, they found a huge cannabis grow alongside five bottles of fertiliser used for cultivation.

Despite attempts to hide—Metkay on a water tank and Abazi inside it—both men were caught on the spot. They refused to answer questions during custody interviews, but the evidence was damning enough for convictions.

Strong Sentences Hit Cannabis Cultivators

Elvis Abazi was sentenced to 1 year and 8 months in jail

Valter Metkay was given 2 years and 6 months imprisonment

“The cultivation of cannabis is often linked to more complex and serious crime,” warned Sergeant Aimee Holdcroft of Stoke-on-Trent police. “Offenders are likely part of organised crime networks and exploit vulnerable people to run these grows.” “Through Operation Levidrome, we’re cracking down hard on cannabis cultivation in Stoke and wider Staffordshire. This sentencing shows our commitment to taking robust action.”

If you suspect a cannabis grow in your area, report it anonymously via 101 or Live Chat on the Staffordshire Police website.