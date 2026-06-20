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SERIOUS INJURIES Two Men Arrested Over Ipswich Attempted Murder Following Serious Attack

Two Men Arrested Over Ipswich Attempted Murder Following Serious Attack

Suffolk Police have arrested two 20-year-old men on suspicion of attempted murder after a 20-year-old man sustained life-changing injuries in Ipswich on Friday night. The victim was struck deliberately by a vehicle outside the Co-op on Fircroft Road following an altercation with the occupants of a white Volkswagen Polo.

Deliberate Attack

Emergency services responded just before 10pm on 19 June after reports that the man was trapped against a wall by a vehicle. Police said the driver deliberately drove at the victim before both occupants fled the scene on foot.

Serious Injuries

The victim suffered open leg fractures and was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in stable condition. Suffolk Police described his injuries as life-changing.

Multiple Arrests Made

Shortly after the incident, two men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Additionally, two other 20-year-olds were arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs. All four remain in custody at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Officers thanked members of the public who helped at the scene and are appealing for anyone with CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam footage to contact Ipswich CID, citing reference 37/35271/26. Witnesses can call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

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Topics :Crime

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