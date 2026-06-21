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FOOD RECALL Krispy Kreme Recalls Doughnuts Over Undisclosed Hazelnuts Allergy Risk

Krispy Kreme Recalls Doughnuts Over Undisclosed Hazelnuts Allergy Risk

Krispy Kreme has issued a recall for its Individual Pitch Perfect Doughnut and Match Day Dozen in the UK after discovering the products may contain hazelnuts not declared on the labelling. The recall affects items with a best-before date of 21 and 22 June 2026.

Products Affected

  • Individual Pitch Perfect Doughnut – single pack
  • Match Day Dozen – 12 pack

Allergy Alert

This recall is critical for anyone with a hazelnut or nut allergy, as the presence of undeclared hazelnuts could pose a serious health risk. Krispy Kreme advises these products should not be consumed.

Return And Refund Info

Consumers who have purchased the affected doughnuts should return them to the original point of sale for a full refund, even without a receipt.

Customer Support

For further information or queries, customers can contact Krispy Kreme via email at [email protected].

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