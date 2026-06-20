Person Struck by Train Causes Major Disruption on Southeastern and Thameslink Services

Rail passengers travelling through South East London faced significant disruption on Saturday evening after a person was struck by a train, leading to the suspension of services on key routes serving Abbey Wood and Woolwich.

The incident, which occurred on the line between Abbey Wood and Woolwich, has resulted in major delays and cancellations affecting both Southeastern and Thameslink services.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after reports of the collision, with rail operators warning passengers to expect severe disruption while the incident is dealt with and investigations take place.

Train services running through the affected area have either been suspended, delayed, revised or cancelled. Passengers travelling between London and destinations across Kent have been advised to check before travelling and allow extra time for their journeys.

The disruption has impacted routes serving stations including Abbey Wood, Woolwich Arsenal, Dartford, Gravesend, Rainham and beyond, with knock-on effects expected across the wider Southeastern and Thameslink networks.

Network Rail and train operating companies are working alongside emergency responders at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the incident have not yet been confirmed.

Passengers are being urged not to travel through the affected area unless absolutely necessary and to seek alternative routes where possible.

A spokesperson for the rail industry said services are unlikely to return to normal until emergency services have completed their work and the line has been declared safe for trains to resume.

Further updates are expected as the incident develops.

Travel Advice

Passengers intending to travel this evening should:

Check live departure boards before travelling.

Allow additional time for journeys.

Consider alternative transport where available.

Follow updates from Southeastern, Thameslink and National Rail Enquiries.

The incident remains ongoing, and disruption is expected to continue into the evening.