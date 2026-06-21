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KNIFE SEIZURE Police Seize Zombie And Rambo Knives After Music Video Shoot Raid

Police Seize Zombie And Rambo Knives After Music Video Shoot Raid

West Midlands Police officers from the Project Guardian Team swooped on a group of around 20 people filming a music video in the Newtown and Aston areas of Birmingham yesterday, seizing a Rambo knife, a zombie-style knife and a machete in the process. The operation led to multiple foot chases and several arrests.

Knives Confiscated During Raid

As officers moved in on the large group, many fled on foot. One individual was caught after trying to evade police by zig-zagging down the street, with a Rambo knife recovered upon arrest. Subsequently, officers located a suspicious group wearing masks, believed to be linked to the earlier gathering. This resulted in multiple foot chases and four more arrests.

Project Guardian Team Action

The force’s Project Guardian Team confirmed the seizures and arrests on social media. They revealed the large group were shooting a music video in Birmingham’s Newtown and Aston districts. Their swift response prevented further escalation.

Multiple Arrests Made

Following the pursuit, four people were taken into custody in connection with the incidents. Alongside the Rambo knife, officers also recovered a zombie-style knife and a machete, helping to ensure community safety.

Police Update

“#ARREST – Brum Team 2 in #Newtown and Aston have came across a very large group shooting a music video. Up to 20 people ran from us as we moved in. This particular young person zig zagged down the street, but was caught. A large rambo knife was found.”

“Brum T2 deployed to a suspicious group wearing masks in Newtown and Aston. They were found to be many of the same males from our earlier tweet. Several foot chases later, we had four in custody, with a zombie style knife and one machete recovered.”

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