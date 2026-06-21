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RIDESHARE ROW Uber Driver Throws Coffee At Passengers In Cancellation Dispute

Uber Driver Throws Coffee At Passengers In Cancellation Dispute

An Uber driver allegedly threw hot coffee on two passengers during a heated dispute with one woman reportedly hospitalised with burns. The confrontation began when the driver refused to continue the journey and demanded that the passengers cancel the trip. Police are currently investigating the incident, which has divided public opinion online.

Heated Taxi Stand-off

Footage posted on social media shows the Uber driver warning the two women to leave his vehicle after they declined to cancel the ride. The driver repeatedly told them, “Get out of my car. Can’t you understand? I am telling you one more time, otherwise I am going to spill coffee on you.”

Passengers Refuse To Cancel

One woman can be heard saying, “I am not cancelling the trip because I have been stung before. Why would you accept it?” The driver then allegedly threw hot coffee on the passengers, escalating the situation and attracting bystanders.

Hospital Treatment And Police Probe

One woman required hospital treatment for burns sustained in the incident. Police have confirmed they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the confrontation.

Online Reaction Divided

  • Some users sympathised with the passengers, highlighting safety concerns about rideshares.
  • Others questioned why the women did not exit the vehicle when asked.
  • Commenters debated the acceptable way for drivers to handle such disputes, with many urging that police involvement was necessary.

The incident has sparked wider discussions about safety and conduct within rideshare services.

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