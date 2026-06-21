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POLICE GUIDANCE Police Soften Mother’s Words After Daughter Killed by Asylum Seeker in Walsall

Police Soften Mother’s Words After Daughter Killed by Asylum Seeker in Walsall

Police reportedly coached a grieving mother to moderate her public statements after her daughter was tragically murdered by an asylum seeker in Walsall. Rhiannon Whyte, 27, was stabbed 23 times with a screwdriver by 28-year-old Sudanese national Deng Majek, just three months after he arrived in the UK by small boat.

Brutal Attack At Train Station

Rhiannon was waiting alone at a train station when Majek launched his unprovoked, sustained attack. Witnesses described Majek behaving erratically around the Park Inn Hotel in Bescot, Walsall, where Rhiannon worked and where he was being housed after claiming asylum.

Police Feared Public Unrest

Rhiannon’s mother, Siobhan Whyte, revealed police urged her to tone down her statements to avoid provoking anti-immigration riots. She said officers wanted to prevent “another Southport” incident and believed blunt criticism could incite violence.

Rapid Hotel Evacuation

After the family informed authorities that Rhiannon’s life support was to be withdrawn, police swiftly moved migrants out of the hotel within hours, reportedly fearing potential outbreaks of violence.

Judgment And Sentence

Majek was sentenced to 29 years in jail in January after the court heard the attack was brutal and that he poses a continuing danger to the public.

Mothers Public Statement

Following sentencing, Siobhan Whyte publicly named Majek’s recent arrival by small boat and criticised political leadership, stating, “The Prime Minister’s got blood on his hands.” She remains grateful for police support despite the tension.

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