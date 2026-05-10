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Two Men Jailed for Running £2m Fake £20 Note Print Shop in Essex

Two Men Jailed for Running £2m Fake £20 Note Print Shop in Essex

Two men, Anthony Grimes, 64, from Galleywood, and Paul Jones, 50, of Camberwell, London, were jailed after Essex Police uncovered their large-scale counterfeit currency operation at a rented industrial unit on Cranfield Park Road, Wickford, Essex. The discovery on 9 April 2024 exposed a sophisticated set-up producing fake Bank of England polymer £20 notes potentially worth up to £2.7 million, posing a serious threat to businesses and the public.

Massive Fake Notes Operation

Officers executing a warrant found industrial printing machines adapted to replicate genuine £20 polymer notes. The workshop was fully equipped with drying equipment, foil application materials, cutting machinery, printing dyes, and office devices, including scanners with original £20 notes to aid the counterfeiting process.

Significant Criminal Sentences

After being charged with conspiracy to produce counterfeit currency, both men were sentenced at Basildon Crown Court. Grimes received five years and seven months, while Jones was handed four years and five months behind bars for their roles in the £2million counterfeit scheme.

Major Police and NCA Effort

Detective Constable Grant Hawkins highlighted the case involved “a large team and force effort,” emphasising that the false currency would have caused financial losses and harm to innocent businesses and consumers.

Repeat Offenders Exposed

The National Crime Agency labelled both Grimes and Jones as “professional counterfeiters” and repeat offenders, praising the intervention for preventing severe economic damage across the UK.

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