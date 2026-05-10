Two Men Jailed for Serious Knife Assault in Weymouth

Detectives from Dorset County CID have secured lengthy jail sentences for two men convicted of a serious knife assault outside the King of Hearts in Weymouth in June 2025. The attack left one victim with life-changing injuries after a stabbing incident at around 2.50am on Saturday 14 June.

Brutal Early Morning Attack

Two men in their 20s were assaulted on St Alban Street, with one victim stabbed in the chest and collapsing on St Mary Street. Paramedics provided life-saving treatment, but the victim suffered significant damage, including the removal of his spleen. The second victim received a stab wound to his lower back and sought help nearby in St Edmund Street.

Police Crack Case With Public

A prompt investigation by Dorset officers, backed by public information and CCTV review, identified two suspects. Their movements were tracked, revealing the offenders briefly entered a local address where one of them armed himself with a knife before carrying out the unprovoked attack.

Suspects Named And Charged

18-year-old Jurjingo Berisha from Basildon, Essex, and 19-year-old Arjol Haxhija from Dagenham, London, were arrested and charged in connection with the attack. Both faced trial at Winchester Crown Court following the separate stabbing of two men.

Sentencing Outcomes

On 8 May 2026, Berisha was sentenced to 12 years for two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent plus possession of an offensive weapon, while Haxhija received a 10-year sentence for the same offences. The convictions underline the serious consequences of knife crime in Dorset.