Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

Two Men Jailed for Serious Knife Assault in Weymouth

Two Men Jailed for Serious Knife Assault in Weymouth

Detectives from Dorset County CID have secured lengthy jail sentences for two men convicted of a serious knife assault outside the King of Hearts in Weymouth in June 2025. The attack left one victim with life-changing injuries after a stabbing incident at around 2.50am on Saturday 14 June.

Brutal Early Morning Attack

Two men in their 20s were assaulted on St Alban Street, with one victim stabbed in the chest and collapsing on St Mary Street. Paramedics provided life-saving treatment, but the victim suffered significant damage, including the removal of his spleen. The second victim received a stab wound to his lower back and sought help nearby in St Edmund Street.

Police Crack Case With Public

A prompt investigation by Dorset officers, backed by public information and CCTV review, identified two suspects. Their movements were tracked, revealing the offenders briefly entered a local address where one of them armed himself with a knife before carrying out the unprovoked attack.

Suspects Named And Charged

18-year-old Jurjingo Berisha from Basildon, Essex, and 19-year-old Arjol Haxhija from Dagenham, London, were arrested and charged in connection with the attack. Both faced trial at Winchester Crown Court following the separate stabbing of two men.

Sentencing Outcomes

On 8 May 2026, Berisha was sentenced to 12 years for two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent plus possession of an offensive weapon, while Haxhija received a 10-year sentence for the same offences. The convictions underline the serious consequences of knife crime in Dorset.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Crewe Police Arrest 11th Suspect in Religious Group Abuse Probe

MULTIPLE ARRESTS Crewe Police Arrest 11th Suspect in Religious Group Abuse Probe

UK News
Three Charged with Murder of Coventry Man Found in Wheelie Bin

COURT DRAMA Three Charged with Murder of Coventry Man Found in Wheelie Bin

UK News
Tess Daly Vernon Kay Announce Separation After 23 Years

CELEBRITY SPLIT Tess Daly Vernon Kay Announce Separation After 23 Years

UK News
Bradford Drug Dealer Jailed After Record £1.6m Cash Seizure

POLICE BUST Bradford Drug Dealer Jailed After Record £1.6m Cash Seizure

UK News
RSPCA Probe After Puppy Found Dead in Droitwich Stream

ANIMAL MYSTERY RSPCA Probe After Puppy Found Dead in Droitwich Stream

UK News
Three Men Jailed for £1.13M Drug and Firearm Seizure in Sheffield

POLICE VICTORY Three Men Jailed for £1.13M Drug and Firearm Seizure in Sheffield

UK News
Birmingham Man Jailed Six Years for Supporting ISIS Online

TERROR SENTANCE Birmingham Man Jailed Six Years for Supporting ISIS Online

UK News
Upminster Fire Engulfs Containers and Scrap Vehicles with Five Crews Tackling Blaze

FIRE FIGHT Upminster Fire Engulfs Containers and Scrap Vehicles with Five Crews Tackling Blaze

UK News
Northampton Police Seek Suspect in The Bear Pub Burglary

POLICE APPEAL Northampton Police Seek Suspect in The Bear Pub Burglary

UK News
Motorcyclist Jailed for Fatal Dangerous Driving in Plymouth

FATAL OUTCOME Motorcyclist Jailed for Fatal Dangerous Driving in Plymouth

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
E-Scooter Battery Fire Destroys Flat in Perivale, Six Hospitalised

FIRE ALERT E-Scooter Battery Fire Destroys Flat in Perivale, Six Hospitalised

UK News
E-Scooter Battery Fire Destroys Flat in Perivale, Six Hospitalised

E-Scooter Battery Fire Destroys Flat in Perivale, Six Hospitalised

UK News
Man Charged After Shooting Drone During Missing Juvenile Search in Coweta

DRONE ATTACK Man Charged After Shooting Drone During Missing Juvenile Search in Coweta

UK News
Man Charged After Shooting Drone During Missing Juvenile Search in Coweta

Man Charged After Shooting Drone During Missing Juvenile Search in Coweta

UK News
Woman Raped on Boscombe Beach Dorset Police Launch Probe

POLICE MANHUNT Woman Raped on Boscombe Beach Dorset Police Launch Probe

UK News
Woman Raped on Boscombe Beach Dorset Police Launch Probe

Woman Raped on Boscombe Beach Dorset Police Launch Probe

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Royal Navy Deploys HMS Dragon to Protect Tankers in Strait of Hormuz

NAVY DEPLOYMENT Royal Navy Deploys HMS Dragon to Protect Tankers in Strait of Hormuz

UK News
Royal Navy Deploys HMS Dragon to Protect Tankers in Strait of Hormuz

Royal Navy Deploys HMS Dragon to Protect Tankers in Strait of Hormuz

UK News
luewater Shopping Centre Evacuated After Fire in Dartford

FIRE ALERT luewater Shopping Centre Evacuated After Fire in Dartford

UK News
luewater Shopping Centre Evacuated After Fire in Dartford

luewater Shopping Centre Evacuated After Fire in Dartford

UK News
Coastguard, Ambulance Delayed as Woman Drowned in Suffolk Rocks

RESCUE FAIL Coastguard, Ambulance Delayed as Woman Drowned in Suffolk Rocks

UK News
Coastguard, Ambulance Delayed as Woman Drowned in Suffolk Rocks

Coastguard, Ambulance Delayed as Woman Drowned in Suffolk Rocks

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
West Midlands Police Seek Women Over Fake Banknote Fraud in Solihull

PASSING FAKES West Midlands Police Seek Women Over Fake Banknote Fraud in Solihull

UK News
West Midlands Police Seek Women Over Fake Banknote Fraud in Solihull

West Midlands Police Seek Women Over Fake Banknote Fraud in Solihull

UK News
Taxpayers Fund £1,915 for Cremation of Soham Murderer Ian Huntley

TAX PAYERS OUTRAGE Taxpayers Fund £1,915 for Cremation of Soham Murderer Ian Huntley

UK News
Taxpayers Fund £1,915 for Cremation of Soham Murderer Ian Huntley

Taxpayers Fund £1,915 for Cremation of Soham Murderer Ian Huntley

UK News
Man Jailed 13 Years for 1992 Stockport Sexual Assault After Cold Case Break

JUSTICE SERVED Man Jailed 13 Years for 1992 Stockport Sexual Assault After Cold Case Break

UK News
Man Jailed 13 Years for 1992 Stockport Sexual Assault After Cold Case Break

Man Jailed 13 Years for 1992 Stockport Sexual Assault After Cold Case Break

UK News
Watch Live