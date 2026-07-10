Two remain in custody as new charges expected over death of Scarlett Faulkner

A woman and a teenage girl charged in connection with the death of Scarlett Faulkner have been further remanded in custody as prosecutors prepare to bring new charges.

The pair appeared before Nenagh District Court on Friday in relation to the death of Scarlett Faulkner, 29, who died in hospital three weeks after an alleged assault in Birdhill, County Tipperary.

Teenager to face new charges

A 17-year-old girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, is currently charged with assault causing serious harm to Ms Faulkner during an incident on the R494 at Birdhill on 21 March.

The teenager appeared before Judge Marie Keane via video link from custody.

The court heard that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has issued verbal directions in the case, with written directions still awaited.

Judge Keane adjourned the case until Wednesday, 15 July, when new charges are expected to be brought. The court also heard that additional charges may be preferred at that hearing.

The judge directed that the teenager must attend court in person when the new charges are formally put to her.

Woman also remanded

A 40-year-old woman, who is currently charged with violent disorder, endangerment and burglary, also appeared before the court via video link from prison.

She was likewise informed that the DPP has issued verbal directions, with written directions expected before next week’s hearing.

The woman was further remanded in custody and ordered to appear in person on 15 July, when prosecutors are also expected to bring new and potentially additional charges against her.

Family attend court

Members of Scarlett Faulkner’s family attended Nenagh District Court for the hearing and were updated by An Garda Síochána following the proceedings.

Ms Faulkner, who was the mother of one child, died in hospital three weeks after the alleged assault.

Both defendants remain in custody pending their next court appearance.

As criminal proceedings are active, the accused are entitled to the presumption of innocence unless and until proven guilty in court.