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POLE COLLAPSE Two Women Critically Injured by Falling Telegraph Pole at Rhondda Station

Two Women Critically Injured by Falling Telegraph Pole at Rhondda Station

Two women are in critical condition after a telegraph pole carrying live electricity wires collapsed on them in the car park of Pontyclun train station in Rhondda, South Wales. The incident took place yesterday afternoon, prompting an urgent response from emergency services, including an air ambulance. Both victims were rushed to the University Hospital of Wales; one is reported to have life-threatening injuries, while the other remains critically ill.

Rapid Emergency Response

South Wales Police were alerted at 12:50pm following reports that two women were trapped beneath the fallen pole. Emergency teams quickly arrived and worked to free the victims before administering urgent medical treatment and transferring them to the hospital for specialist care.

Live Electrical Danger

The pole, which snapped carrying live electrical cables, created a serious hazard at the busy station car park. Authorities are now investigating the cause of the collapse to prevent any future incidents at the location.

About Pontyclun Station

Pontyclun is an unstaffed station on the South Wales line, servicing routes between Cardiff and Maesteg and occasionally Cardiff to Swansea. The incident has raised questions over the safety and maintenance of the infrastructure at this station.

Police Appeal For Information

South Wales Police continue their investigation and have appealed to the public for any witnesses or relevant information to help determine how the pole fell.

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