Published: 7:17 am February 18, 2026
Updated: 11:18 am February 18, 2026

UK Rapper DSAVV Ditches Police and Drops New Track While on the Run

Rapper DSAVV Flees Custody at Lewisham Hospital

Daniel Boakye, aka rapper DSAVV, pulled off a daring escape from custody at University Hospital Lewisham around 3pm on Sunday, February 15. Officers chased him but failed to catch him before he vanished from the building.

Boakye wasn’t new to fleeing the law. He had already absconded days earlier and was arrested again at a Thamesmead address last week—only to slip away once more on Sunday.

Defiant Rap Video Surfaces Amid Manhunt

A fiery new video posted on social media shows DSAVV rapping over a recent news article about his escape. He mocks the authorities with lines like, “I just broke out of jail like Modie, f**k the government fam they’re phoneys.” Another verse boasts:

“Prison break, s**t fam f**k these police. On the roads I’m a legend like Toby, but I can’t go wrong like Kobe.”

Fans are stunned, calling him the “first UK rapper to escape and drop a track while on the run.”

Manhunt Underway for Knife Robber Turned Rapper

Boakye, 21, is described as a black man of medium height with a slim build. He was last seen in grey tracksuit bottoms and a dark Nike jacket.

Court records reveal he was jailed in July 2023 for knifepoint robberies across London, forcing victims to hand over phones and passcodes to rob their bank accounts.

Police Statement

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed:

“We are searching for a 21-year-old man who absconded from Lewisham Hospital at around 15:05hrs on Sunday, 15 February. Daniel Boakye was in police custody at the hospital receiving medical treatment when he fled. Officers gave chase but could not detain him before he left the building. We are currently reviewing this incident to fully understand the events which unfolded. The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards is aware.”

Watch Live