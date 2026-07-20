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FIND HIM Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 13-Year-Old Boy Last Seen in Maidstone

Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 13-Year-Old Boy Last Seen in Maidstone

Police are urgently appealing for the public’s help to find a 13-year-old boy who has been reported missing from Maidstone. David Campeanu was last seen in the Egerton Road area at around 12.30pm on Sunday 19 July 2026. Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who may have seen him or knows where he is to come forward.

Description

David is described as:

  • Around 5ft 3in tall
  • Slim build
  • Brown hair
  • Blue eyes

When he was last seen, he was believed to be wearing:

  • Black tracksuit bottoms
  • White T-shirt
  • Black shoes

He is also thought to be carrying a black backpack.

Appeal for information

Kent Police are urging anyone with information about David’s whereabouts to get in touch immediately. Anyone with critical information that could help locate him is asked to call 999, quoting reference 19-0740. For non-urgent information, contact Kent Police via the live chat service on their website or by calling 101. Police are continuing enquiries to locate David and are appealing for anyone who may have seen him since Sunday afternoon to come forward as soon as possible.

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