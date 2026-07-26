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BRING HIM HOME Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Last Seen a Week Ago

Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Last Seen a Week Ago

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a missing 45-year-old man from Gillingham who has not been seen for a week. Vernon Perkins was reported missing after he was last seen in the Windmill Road area of Gillingham at around 6am on Sunday 19 July 2026. Kent Police say they are concerned for his welfare and are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward. Vernon is described as white, of slim build, approximately 6ft 2ins tall, with dark brown hair. It is believed he may be wearing a blue hooded top and dark-coloured trousers. Officers have also said he may not be wearing any shoes. Police believe Vernon has links to Eastchurch on the Isle of Sheppey, Whitstable, as well as east London, including the Westminster, Lewisham and Battersea areas. A spokesperson for Kent Police said officers are increasingly concerned for Vernon’s welfare and are asking members of the public to remain vigilant. Anyone who has seen Vernon or has critical information about his whereabouts is urged to call 999 immediately. Anyone with other information that could assist the search should contact Kent Police on 101 or use the live chat service on the Kent Police website, quoting reference 20-0605.

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