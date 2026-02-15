Watch Live
POLICE RENEW APPEAL Urgent: Missing Teen From Maidstone Last Spotted Near Canterbury Woods

Police launch desperate search for Jason Stevens, 18, who vanished on Valentine’s Day Eve. Jason...

Published: 7:19 pm February 15, 2026
Updated: 7:19 pm February 15, 2026

Police launch desperate search for Jason Stevens, 18, who vanished on Valentine’s Day Eve.

Jason Last Seen Heading to Blean Woods

Jason Stevens was last seen around 5pm on Friday, 13 February 2026. Officers fear for his safety. The slim, 5ft 10in teen has dark brown hair swept to one side. Witnesses say he may be wearing a dark hooded coat, dark trousers, trainers, and carrying a rucksack.

Car Found at Nature Reserve Parking Spot

Jason’s car was found abandoned at a Blean Woods Nature Reserve car park near Rough Common that evening. Police have launched an intensive search in the area, urging dog walkers, horse riders and visitors to stay vigilant.

Have You Seen Jason?

  • If you have urgent info, call 999 and quote reference 13-1214.
  • For other tips, contact the police via live chat on their website or dial 101.

