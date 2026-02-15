Police launch desperate search for Jason Stevens, 18, who vanished on Valentine’s Day Eve.

Jason Last Seen Heading to Blean Woods

Jason Stevens was last seen around 5pm on Friday, 13 February 2026. Officers fear for his safety. The slim, 5ft 10in teen has dark brown hair swept to one side. Witnesses say he may be wearing a dark hooded coat, dark trousers, trainers, and carrying a rucksack.

Car Found at Nature Reserve Parking Spot

Jason’s car was found abandoned at a Blean Woods Nature Reserve car park near Rough Common that evening. Police have launched an intensive search in the area, urging dog walkers, horse riders and visitors to stay vigilant.

Have You Seen Jason?