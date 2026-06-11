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FIND COLIN Urgent Police Search for Missing 90-Year-Old Man in Swindon

Urgent Police Search for Missing 90-Year-Old Man in Swindon

Wiltshire Police have launched an urgent search for 90-year-old Colin, a vulnerable man reported missing in Swindon early on Thursday morning. Colin, who lives in the Park South area, was last seen around 3am wearing a dark blue jumper, knee-length shorts, grey trainers, and a flat cap. Authorities warn he may be confused and hard of hearing, sparking grave concern for his welfare.

Details Of Missing Colin

Colin is described as approximately 5ft 7in tall, with grey hair, stubble, and glasses. He has an average build and was wearing black socks when last seen.

Vulnerability Raises Alarm

Police emphasise Colin’s vulnerability due to his age, possible confusion, and hearing difficulties. His disappearance is treated as urgent, heightening the community’s concern.

Action If Seen

Anyone who spots Colin is advised to stay with him and contact emergency services immediately, quoting incident log 109. Calling 999 is vital to ensure a swift response and safe recovery.

Ongoing Police Efforts

Wiltshire Police are actively coordinating search teams in and around Swindon, appealing to local residents and businesses for any information that could help locate Colin quickly.

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