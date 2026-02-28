US Launches Massive Airstrikes on Iran in ‘Operation Epic Fury’

American and Israeli warplanes struck Tehran and other key Iranian cities early Saturday in a sweeping military offensive. President Donald Trump vowed to “obliterate” Iran’s missile program amid the strikes, marking a major escalation in US-Iran tensions.

Explosions Rock Tehran and Beyond

Explosions were reported across Tehran, Isfahan, and Tabriz, targeting Iran’s military infrastructure. Officials confirmed airstrikes by US and Israeli forces, with at least one strike near the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s offices. Khamenei was reportedly moved to a secure location amid the chaos.

Trump’s Bold Threats: ‘Annihilate’ Iran’s Military

In an 8-minute video posted on social media, Trump announced “Operation Epic Fury”, aimed at wiping out “imminent threats from the Iranian regime.” He promised to destroy Iran’s navy and raze its missile industry, declaring it would be “totally obliterated.”

“We have taken every step to minimise US casualties, but there may be some,” Trump warned. The offensive follows stalled negotiations in Geneva over Iran’s nuclear program and previous US strikes against Iranian nuclear sites.

US Military Strength Unleashed

The US has a substantial military presence in the Middle East, with two carrier strike groups, including USS Abraham Lincoln near Oman and USS Gerald R. Ford in the Mediterranean. The Pentagon confirmed several squadrons of F-15, F-16, F-22, and F-35 jets were deployed in the region weeks ago.

The Department of Defence offered no further details but confirmed the airstrikes under the codename “Operation Epic Fury.” Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israel struck to “remove threats to the state of Israel.” Explosions were also reported in northern Israel following the Iranian attacks.

Iran Poised for Retaliation Amid Global Anxiety

Reports suggest the operation will last several days, with Iran preparing a major counterattack. US officials remain tight-lipped, offering no additional comment beyond Trump’s statement.

“The strikes aim to stop Iran’s nuclear ambitions by any means necessary,” said Trump in his video address.

This developing conflict already sparks fears of a broader Middle East war. Stay tuned for updates as the situation unfolds.

