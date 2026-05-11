West Yorkshire Police’s Cyber Crime Team has released a powerful video trilogy highlighting the real human cost of cybercrime on businesses and organisations across the region. Released on Monday 11 May 2026, the series shares testimonies from victims, including a manufacturing company, a school, and a personal statement from a court case. The campaign aims to raise awareness and encourage businesses to strengthen their defences against cyber attacks.

Real Stories Expose Cyber Damage

The Cyber Talking Heads Trilogy features candid accounts from people directly affected by cybercrime, illustrating the emotional and operational toll on those targeted. The videos, professionally produced and showcased at the CYBERUK 2026 national conference, reveal the hidden struggles behind what is often seen as a faceless crime.

Human Cost Behind The Hacks

“Behind every organisation is a human being managing both professional and personal pressures,” said Detective Sergeant Lindsey Brants of West Yorkshire’s Cyber Crime Team. “Fear of reputational damage and embarrassment often silences victims, but staying silent only benefits criminals.”

Breaking The Silence On Cyber

The initiative aims to normalise conversations around cybersecurity, reduce stigma, and promote shared learning to build collective resilience. West Yorkshire Police stresses that cyber protection is essential, and investing in training can prevent devastating business losses.

Free Cyber Security Training Available

Alongside the video series, West Yorkshire Police offers free expert-led cybersecurity training tailored for small and medium-sized businesses, charities, and schools within the region. Watch the full Cyber Talking Heads Trilogy here. For information on free cybersecurity training, visit here.