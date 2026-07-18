Wildfire at Dartford Heath Leaves Fire Crews Battling Blaze Overnight

Firefighters remain at the scene of a large wildfire in Dartford after tackling multiple seats of fire across heathland on Friday afternoon. Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) was called to Heath Lane, Dartford, at 3.18pm on Friday 17 July following reports of a wildfire. Six fire engines, two Utility Terrain Vehicles and the Technical Rescue Unit were initially deployed to the incident, with support from Kent Police. Crews worked throughout the afternoon and evening to bring the blaze under control, extinguishing multiple seats of fire across the heathland. By Friday evening, two fire engines remained at the scene as firefighters continued perimeter dampening down and uncovered remaining hotspots. In an update issued at 7.45am on Saturday (18 July), KFRS confirmed crews were still extinguishing hotspots, with a further revisit to the site planned for 9.30am. There have been no reports of any injuries, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. The incident comes as Kent experiences hot, dry weather, increasing the risk of grass and heathland fires spreading rapidly. Kent Fire and Rescue Service is reminding the public to take extra care during the warm weather by:

Not lighting bonfires or barbecues near grass, undergrowth or in undesignated areas.

Never discarding cigarettes on the ground.

Taking rubbish home, as reflective litter can easily ignite dry vegetation.

Fire crews will continue monitoring the affected area to ensure all remaining hotspots are fully extinguished.