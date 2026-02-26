Watch Live
BRING HER HOME Cops Release CCTV in Desperate Hunt for Missing 14-Year-Old Schoolgirl

  Police have launched an urgent search after 14-year-old Lily vanished from a beauty spot...

Published: 11:52 am February 26, 2026
Updated: 2:55 pm February 26, 2026

 

Police have launched an urgent search after 14-year-old Lily vanished from a beauty spot in the early hours of the morning. The schoolgirl was last spotted around a popular area in North Lincolnshire.

New CCTV Footage Reveals Crucial Clue

Officers initially believed Lily was last seen in the Priory Crescent area of Ulceby. But fresh CCTV footage shows she was at Hessle Foreshore at about 6am.

Humberside Police confirmed sightings pinpointed to the what3words location large.parts.picked. Lily is described as 5ft 3in tall with long blonde hair.

 

What She Was Wearing

  • Black hoodie
  • Grey tracksuit trousers
  • Black and white Converse trainers

Police Plea Details & How to Help

“Lily was last confirmed at Hessle Foreshore at around 6am,” said Inspector Tim Harvey. “We urge anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area at that time to contact us urgently.”

Officers have asked locals to call 101 and quote log 52 of 26 February if they have any information.

