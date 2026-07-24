Man Charged as Kent Police Intensify Crackdown on Vehicle Crime in Dover District

A suspect has been charged after a spate of alleged vehicle tampering incidents in Deal, as Kent Police continue a district-wide crackdown on vehicle crime. Officers have stepped up patrols and proactive enforcement across the Dover district following reports of vehicles being targeted in recent weeks.

Series of alleged vehicle interference incidents

Between Wednesday 15 July and Sunday 19 July, Kent Police received reports that several vehicles had been tampered with in Diana Gardens, Mongeham Road and Glack Road in Deal. Following an investigation, officers arrested a suspect on Tuesday 21 July. The following day, Michell Gent, 28, of Freemens Way, Deal, was charged with vehicle interference offences.

Court appearance

Mr Gent appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court, where he was granted bail with conditions. He is due to appear before Canterbury Crown Court on Friday 14 August.

Police step up enforcement

Kent Police say they are continuing to target vehicle crime across the Dover district through increased high-visibility patrols in hotspot areas and proactive vehicle stops. District Commander Chief Inspector Liz Cokayne-Delves said officers remain committed to tackling the issue. She said:

“We understand the concern and frustration that vehicle crime causes for victims and the wider community. We want residents across Dover district to be reassured that we are committed to tackling this issue, and my officers are using a range of enforcement tactics.

“I would also urge anyone who witnesses suspicious activity, or has information about offending, to report it to us promptly. My officers will always pursue the most robust options available to them, including prosecution where appropriate.”

Public urged to remain vigilant

Police are encouraging residents to report suspicious behaviour immediately as officers continue efforts to reduce vehicle crime across the district. Anyone with information relating to vehicle crime is urged to contact Kent Police. As criminal proceedings are now active, Michell Gent is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.