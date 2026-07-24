Couple Killed in A1 Crash While Returning Home From 41st Wedding Anniversary Tour of Scotland

A husband and wife who were returning home from a special tour of Scotland to celebrate their 41st wedding anniversary have been named after they were killed in a three-vehicle crash on the A1. Mike Savings, 66, and his wife Shirley Savings, 64, both from Lichfield, died following the collision on the southbound A1 at Tuxford, Nottinghamshire, on Monday 20 July. Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 3.30pm following reports of a collision involving a Harley-Davidson Trike motorcycle, a Vauxhall Grandland and a Scania flatbed lorry. Despite the efforts of paramedics, the couple, who were travelling on the Trike motorcycle, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Final journey after anniversary trip

The couple had been travelling home after a week-long tour of Scotland marking their 41st wedding anniversary. During the trip, they visited several locations of personal significance, including the Commando Memorial at Spean Bridge, where Mike paid tribute to his late father, who fought during the D-Day landings.

Sons pay emotional tribute

In a moving tribute released through Nottinghamshire Police, the couple’s two sons said:

“It is with absolute heartbreak that we must announce that Mike and Shirley Savings were both killed on Monday 20 July after being involved in a road traffic incident.

“As those who were following their journey will know, they had spent the last week on an anniversary tour of Scotland on their trike and were on the final leg of their trip on the A1 in Nottinghamshire when they were involved in a road traffic incident of which they did not survive.

“They first met at a nightclub and after over 40 years of marriage and two children their love of life and each other was still strong.

“Their unique energies and perspectives will be cherished and missed greatly by all who knew them.”

Investigation continues

Nottinghamshire Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision. Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash, or who may have dashcam footage from the area, to come forward. Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police is asked to call 101, quoting incident 26*429653.