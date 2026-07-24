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POSTIVE OUTCOME Person Rescued From Laira Bridge After Huge Emergency Services Response

Person Rescued From Laira Bridge After Huge Emergency Services Response

A person has been brought to safety following a major emergency response at Laira Bridge in Plymouth involving more than 15 emergency vehicles and specialist rescue teams. Emergency services were called to the bridge on the morning of Thursday 23 July following concerns for the welfare of a person. The incident prompted a large-scale response, with police, firefighters, paramedics, HM Coastguard and specialist rescue teams attending the scene.

Specialist rescue resources deployed

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service sent two fire engines, an aerial ladder platform, and a specialist water rescue unit from Exmouth to assist. The Plymouth Coastguard Rescue Team also attended alongside the ambulance service and police. A Ministry of Defence Police boat was positioned on the water below the bridge, ready to intervene if required.

Person brought to safety

Following the coordinated response, the person was safely rescued from the bridge. They were placed into the care of healthcare professionals for assessment and support. No further details about the individual have been released.

Multi-agency response

Witnesses reported seeing more than 15 emergency vehicles at the scene as emergency services worked together to bring the incident to a safe conclusion. The incident has since been stood down. If you or someone you know is struggling, support is available through organisations including the Samaritans, who can be contacted free of charge on 116 123 or by visiting their website for confidential support, 24 hours a day.

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