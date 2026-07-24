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Five Police Officers Injured After Armed Met Boat Crashes Into Westminster Bridge

Five Police Officers Injured After Armed Met Boat Crashes Into Westminster Bridge

Five Metropolitan Police officers have been injured after a police patrol boat crashed into Westminster Bridge, throwing several officers into the River Thames during a major emergency response in central London. The collision happened at around 3.45pm on Friday 24 July, prompting a large-scale response involving the Metropolitan Police, London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigade, RNLI, HM Coastguard, and London’s Air Ambulance. A number of officers entered the water after the impact but were all safely recovered.

Five officers injured

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that five officers were injured in the incident and are receiving medical treatment. At this stage, police said there is no indication that any members of the public were injured or involved. A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said:

“At around 3.45pm on Friday July 24, a boat from the Met’s Marine Policing Unit struck Westminster Bridge.

“A number of officers entered the water but were recovered.

Additional officers responded alongside the London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade.

“We understand five officers were injured and are receiving treatment. We await an update on the extent of their injuries.

“At this stage, we don’t believe any members of the public were involved or injured.

“The circumstances of the incident will be thoroughly reviewed, but at this stage our priority is the wellbeing of the officers involved.”

Witnesses heard “a boom”

Eyewitnesses described hearing a loud bang before seeing officers thrown into the Thames. Mateo Bilis-Lusevic, 12, who was visiting London from Chile with his mother, said he watched the drama unfold from a sightseeing boat. He said:

“Two boats were riding extremely fast through the water. Suddenly, I was looking towards the boat, and I heard a boom.

“Then three people went flying into the water, and one of the people was really hurt.”

He said the officers remained in the water for around 10 minutes before rescue boats reached them. Another witness, Jim Bagley, from Massachusetts in the United States, said he believed the police vessel struck the bridge after encountering the wake of another boat.

“We heard the explosion… the next thing we saw was three people in the water.”

Major emergency operation

Emergency crews sealed off Westminster Bridge while specialist rescue teams worked on the river. Police cordons were put in place at both ends of the bridge, forcing buses and coaches to reverse and divert. The damaged police boat was later towed away from the scene by a fire service vessel.

Transport disrupted

The incident also caused significant disruption across central London. Transport for London temporarily closed Entrances 3 and 4 at Westminster Underground Station, while Uber Boat by Thames Clippers cancelled at least one scheduled river service and warned passengers of delays.

Multi-agency response

The London Ambulance Service said it dispatched ambulance crews, incident response officers, advanced paramedics, hazardous area response teams and London’s Air Ambulance. The London Fire Brigade mobilised its fire boat along with three specialist water rescue units. The Port of London Authority confirmed the incident involved a Metropolitan Police vessel and said it was assisting with river traffic management while working alongside emergency services.  

Investigation under way

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed the circumstances surrounding the collision will be fully investigated. The force has not yet confirmed what caused the boat to strike Westminster Bridge or whether the officers were involved in an operational deployment at the time. The condition of the injured officers has not yet been disclosed.

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