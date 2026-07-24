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MURDER PROBE Emergency Services Respond to Reported Stabbing at Luton Recreation Ground

Emergency Services Respond to Reported Stabbing at Luton Recreation Ground

Emergency services are at the scene of a reported stabbing in Luton this evening, with police urging the public not to speculate as enquiries continue. Officers, paramedics and other emergency services were called to Kingsway Recreation Ground at around 6.30pm on Friday 24 July following reports of a stabbing. Bedfordshire Police remain at the scene while enquiries are carried out. At this stage, no further details about the victim or the circumstances surrounding the incident have been released.

Police appeal for information

The force has urged members of the public to avoid sharing images or videos of the incident on social media, warning that speculation could hinder the investigation. Instead, anyone who witnessed the incident or captured footage is asked to submit it directly to officers. In a statement, Bedfordshire Police said:

“We will keep members of the public informed, however we ask people not to speculate at this time or share any imagery or footage on social media. Instead we would ask that these are submitted to the police. If you see any videos circulating on social media, please report these too.”

Witnesses urged to come forward

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police on 101, quoting reference 414 of 24 July. The investigation remains in its early stages and further updates are expected as enquiries continue.

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Topics :Crime

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