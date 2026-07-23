Sussex Police Hunt Wanted Man Recalled to Prison

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a wanted man who has been recalled to prison. Michael Rowe, 42, is wanted by Sussex Police after being recalled to custody for breaching the terms of his release. Rowe was originally serving a prison sentence for breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order.

Links to Worthing, Littlehampton and Hove

Although he is currently of no fixed address, officers believe he has previous links to Worthing, Littlehampton and Hove. Police are urging anyone who has seen Rowe, or who knows where he may be, not to approach him but to report any sightings immediately.

Public urged to come forward

A Sussex Police spokesperson said anyone with information about Michael Rowe’s whereabouts should contact the force online or by calling 101, quoting reference 1231 of 03/07. Anyone who sees Rowe is asked to contact Sussex Police as soon as possible to assist officers in locating him.