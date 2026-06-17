Wiltshire Police Seize £15k of Illicit Tobacco in Broadgreen Warrant

Wiltshire Police, supported by Trading Standards and HM Revenue and Customs, seized around £15,500 worth of illegal tobacco during a warrant at Kubus Polski and nearby homes on Manchester Road, Broadgreen on Monday 15 June 2026. Two men were arrested, including one who tried to escape through an upstairs window.

Major Tobacco Seizure

Officers discovered approximately £5,500 of illicit tobacco and cigarettes inside the premises. A car connected to the location was also found to contain about £10,000 worth of illegal tobacco, which was seized alongside the store stock.

Health And Safety Concerns

Sergeant Winter from Swindon Central South Neighbourhood Policing Team said the illicit products pose serious health risks due to lack of quality control and the presence of banned chemicals. He emphasised the dangers to public health and ongoing risks linked to such illegal sales.

Crime Links And Enforcement

Police highlighted connections between illicit tobacco sales and serious crimes including child exploitation, people trafficking, and illegal working. Authorities pledged to maintain crackdown efforts to eliminate organised crime in Swindon.

Community Impact

Swindon Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Community Engagement, Safety and Services, Councillor Matt Hinton, welcomed the operation. He underlined how illicit tobacco funds organised crime and harms legitimate businesses, reinforcing the importance of enforcement action.