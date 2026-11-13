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MEDICAL EMERGENCY Woman dies after medical emergency near Sainsbury’s supermarket in Woolwich

A woman has died following a medical emergency near a Sainsbury’s supermarket in Woolwich, south-east London.

Emergency services were called to Calderwood Street at around 2.30pm on Friday (13 November) following reports of a person being unwell.

An ambulance crew, paramedics in fast response cars, incident response officers and an advanced paramedic were sent to the scene.

A pedestrian pathway near the Sainsbury’s Superstore was cordoned off while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 2.30pm today (November 13) to reports of a person unwell on Calderwood Street, SE18.

“We sent an ambulance crew, paramedics in fast response cars, incident response officers and an advanced paramedic.

“Very sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The woman’s age and identity have not been released, and the circumstances surrounding the medical emergency remain unclear.

The cause of death has not been confirmed.

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