Tragedy in Spain: Five Teens Die in Apartment Blaze

Deadly Fire Rips Through a Spanish Block

Five young people have died in a devastating fire that erupted in a storage space inside a residential block in north-east Spain. The blaze broke out late Monday night in Manlleu, a town about 50 miles north of Barcelona.

Alarm Raised as Flames Engulf Converted Storage Space

Catalonia’s fire brigade reported that residents alerted them shortly after 9pm local time. The fire raged through a five-storey building, sparking a frantic rescue effort. Four others were injured in the blaze.

The storage area, located on the top floor and apparently converted into living quarters, was where the victims were trapped. Firefighters remain puzzled as to why they couldn’t escape the inferno.

Victims Believed to Be Teenagers – Police Investigate

While the identities of the dead have not been released, Spanish media reports indicate the victims were teenagers. Authorities have launched a probe into the cause of the fire, but no further details have emerged.

Shock and Sorrow from Catalan Leaders