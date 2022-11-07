M25 closed in both directions after Just oil protestor laugh in the face of the law and climb on three grantries causing traffic chaos

Protesters have laughed in the face of the Police and have now gained access to on the motorway gantries at junction 6, one between junctions 8-9, one between junctions 13-12 southbound and one between junctions 13-14.

Officers are on the scene and currently dealing with one protester who has climbed onto the motorway gantry at junction 6 towards 7 of the M25 this morning (7 November).

There are long delays reported with the effect areas and for the safety of everyone involved National Highways has made the decision to shut the road from junctions 6-7 northbound on the M25. Please avoid the area if possible.

The protester removal team are on the scene and preparing to go up onto the gantry.