People are advised to either use up these stamps or exchange them for the new barcoded ones before the end of the year.

Paper stamps are being phased out as part of the company’s ongoing modernization efforts. They claim that the new unique barcodes will improve operations and allow for the addition of new security features.

The new stamps will commemorate the British pantomime as a Christmas tradition.

Customers will also be able to watch and share videos by scanning barcoded stamps in the Royal Mail app.

Regular first and second class “everyday” stamps are eligible.

“As we move to this exciting new era of barcoded stamps, please check your kitchen drawers, wallets, and purses for older non-barcoded stamps and make sure you use them up by January 31 2023,” said Nick Landon, Royal Mail’s chief commercial officer.

If you haven’t used them by then, we’ve set up a swap-out scheme where you can easily exchange your old stamps for our new, digitally enabled ones. Hello and welcome to the world of barcoded stamps.”

Which stamps are about to expire?

Non-value-indicated; First and second class. 1st Class Large Letter; 2nd Class Large Letter are all value stamps (e.g., 1p, 2p, 10p, £1, and so on).

Stamps with international tariffs

England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales have definitive stamps. After January 31, 2023, non-barcoded versions of the above Machin & Country definitive stamps will no longer be valid as postage.

Christmas stamps are also getting barcodes. However, non-barcoded Christmas stamps will continue to be valid as postage after January 31, 2023, so Christmas stamps will not be replaced.

Because the postal service is not barcoding special issue stamps, which are printed in limited quantities to commemorate a person or event, these will remain valid as postage and will not need to be replaced.

How do you exchange stamps? Can you just drop them off at the Post Office?

In a nutshell, no. Customers must pick up a ‘Swap Out’ form and return non-barcoded stamps to the Royal Mail.

People can either print a form from the website or contact customer service at 03457 740740, who will be able to mail a form to them. They are also available for pick-up at local delivery offices.

Anyone with less than £200 in stamps can print out a form and return it for free. People who need to send back more than £200 in stamps can do so through a bulk stamp swap. People who use the bulk option should send their stamps through a secure service, according to the Royal Mail.

What happens if you use a stamp that isn’t barcoded after January 31, 2023?

After January 31, 2023, mail sent with non-barcoded Definitive stamps will be treated the same as if there is insufficient postage on an item.

How long will it take for you to receive your barcoded stamps after you send them in?

The Royal Mail has stated that’swap out’ applications will be processed within seven working days. It should be noted that this is an objective, not a guarantee.