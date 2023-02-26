Man Vs Fridge Smashes World Record In The Brighton Half Marathon - Uknip

Man Vs Fridge Smashes the record for running a half marathon with a fridge on your back with a time of 02:04:13 – The Previous record was 2 hours 45 minutes

Sam Hammond, 30, is a man on a mission – with his fridge! The Royal Marine, based at RNAS Culdrose in Cornwall, is no stranger to running around the country with white goods strapped to his back to raise money for SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity.

Nicknamed ‘Fridget Jones’ Sam said before the race : “I have been doing this for a while to raise money for charity and I just wanted to take it to the next level. I’m going to begin with the Brighton Half, with a view to breaking the full marathon record at the London Marathon this year. The current record for a half marathon with a fridge on your back is 2 hours 45 minutes and I’m confident I can beat that.

“When you regularly have to go away for long stretches, several months at a time, it really affects the family that is left behind. I have seen that SSAFA is there to help your family, in an emergency, when you aren’t able to, and I think this work is so important and I want to help.”

Photo – Defence Images Uk

The minimum weight for the fridge, according to the Guinness World Records, is 25kg. Sam’s fridge currently comes in at 26kg (roughly speaking, the same weight of an average eight-year-old), but it is not the weight that is an issue.

According to Sam, “The thing with a fridge is that it’s bulky and the weight isn’t close to your back, like a backpack or bergen would be. So the physics of it means that 26kg is more difficult to carry.

“The other problem is that, when I go out for practice runs with the fridge, I can’t go more than 10 minutes without being stopped and asked what on earth I’m doing. So, for normal training I’ll just carry weights.”

Sam has other things to worry about too. He has very recently had an operation to remove a lump from his chest.

Sam says: “It was a benign lump, so not too bad, but all the stitches are right where the straps for the fridge go. It couldn’t have been at a worst time, but I think it will be fine. I have rested up for a while, which has actually been the most difficult bit as I’m not used to being still, and am rearing to get back to training.”

If you would like to show your appreciation to Sam for his amazing exploits please give a little towards his fundraiser.