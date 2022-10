The Rural Crime Team have taken receipt of four new marked Suzuki Jimny 4×4 vehicles.

A spokesperson for the Sussex Police Rural Crime Team said “These vehicles, which have been specially modified and equipped for the needs of the Rural Crime Team, provide a cost-effective capability to access locations that are otherwise inaccessible to standard vehicles that were already on the team. “

“When you see us at public events, please do come over and take a look.”

