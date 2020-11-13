A mother and father have been convicted in connection with the death of their four-week old daughter

Clare Sanders, 43 and Tomas Vaitkevicius, 45 both of Streatham Road, Mitcham CR4, appeared at the Old Bailey for trial on Tuesday, 6 October.

On Friday, 13 November, Claire Sanders and Tomas Vaitkevicius were found guilty of causing or allowing Eva Sanders’ death.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service at 2.37am on 1 September 2017 to an address in Streatham Road, Mitcham CR4 to reports of a one-month-old girl who was unresponsive.

Eva was taken to hospital where she was placed on life support. She was pronounced deceased just before 19.00hrs on 2 September 2017.

The death was initially treated as unexplained, with the Child Abuse Investigation Team (CAIT) leading the investigation. Eva was found to have suffered non accidental injuries to her head, ribs and an eye. Medical evidence showed that head and rib injuries were inflicted on more than one occasion during Eva’s short life.

An investigation was launched by Homicide detectives led by Detective Inspector Will White, and following enquiries, Clare Sanders and Tomas Vaitkevicius were arrested on suspicion of murder on 29 September 2017.

They were later changed by postal requisition on 3 April 2018 with murder, and with causing or allowing the death of their child, four week old Eva Sanders.

Detective Inspector Will White, of Specialist Crime South, said: “This is a tragic case where baby Eva died from extensive injuries at just 28 days old. Medical evidence in the case was emphatic in determining that the injuries sustained were non accidental.

“Neither parent offered any explanation to account for Eva’s injuries, and today they have been found guilty of causing or allowing Eva’s death. This is a tragic loss of an innocent life at the hands of those who were meant to love and care for her.’’