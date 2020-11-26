A Rotherham man who groomed and abused an 11-year-old girl after adding her on Snapchat, has been jailed for four and a half years

Kamir Khan, 31, sent the girl over 4,000 messages over a three month period and at one point, even told her he loved her and wanted to marry her. Khan also inappropriately touched her on two occasions in February and March 2019.

Khan pursued his victim over Snapchat and WhatsApp, sending lewd photos and requesting she send naked pictures of herself to him. Thankfully, she refused.

His perverse actions came to light when his victim’s mum went through her daughter’s phone and found messages from someone under the alias ‘Zayn’. Her daughter, visibly distressed, then told her mum everything about Khan’s actions and police were informed.

Investigating Officer, Rachel Scott, said: “Khan preyed on his victim over a period of months, taking full advantage of her age, and her vulnerability. He manipulated her in to thinking he was her boyfriend, and it was normal for him to send her such explicit messages.

“This girl has been incredibly strong throughout this inquiry and I couldn’t be prouder of how much she has assisted our investigation.

“This was a difficult case, however I am pleased that we were able to establish such evidence that Khan had no option to plead guilty to these offences. I believe he is a danger to children and I am pleased that he is now behind bars.

“I want to take this opportunity to remind young people to consider their safety online and never give out personal details or share intimate pictures. To parents, if your child is on social media sites, please be vigilant and regularly ask who they are speaking to.”