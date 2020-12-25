Two men have been charged with drugs offences.
It comes after warrants were executed at two addresses in Southwark Path, Basildon, and Knollys Road, Streatham, on Thursday 17 December.
Shane Grant, 20, of Knollys Road, Streatham, and Shaidon Leuder-Salmon, 19, of Hopton Road, Streatham, were both charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine.
They appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on 18 December and were remanded in custody to appear at Basildon Crown Court on 15 January 2021.
A 20-year-old man from Grove Park in south east London and a 29-year-old woman from Pimlico were both arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug. They have been released under investigation.
