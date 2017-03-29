Detectives investigating a series of knifepoint robberies at supermarkets in Ealing, Hounslow and Richmond have charged a man

Domingo Henderson, 45 of Corner Fielde, Streatham Hill has been charged with five robberies, two attempted robberies and one count of possession of a bladed article.

He was arrested on the morning of Thursday, 25 February following a proactive operation by the Met’s Flying Squad.

He appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 26 February and was remanded to appear in custody at Kingston Crown Court on Friday, 26 March.

The charges relate to a series of incidents between Friday, 16 October 2020 and Wednesday, 17 February at a number of supermarkets in Hounslow, Ealing, and Richmond.