A controlled detonation has been carried out on an unexploded World War Two bomb found in Exeter.

More than 2,600 households and University of Exeter halls of residence were evacuated after the device was found on Glenthorne Road on Friday.

Police declared a major incident and put up an initial 330ft (100m) cordon, extended to 1,310ft (400m).

Bomb disposal experts used 400 tonnes of sand to create an enclosing “box” before it was made safe at 6.12pm

About 1,400 students were evacuated from 12 halls of residence after the explosive was found by builders on private land next to the Streatham campus at about 9.20am on Friday.

Police said bomb disposal crews “worked through the night to establish a walled mitigation structure” and they had been expecting “a big bang” to be heard “quite a distance across Exeter” during the operation to make it safe.

There were reports of it being heard five miles (8km) away.

The force said that, after the device was made safe and following assessments by utility companies, it was “anticipated that the majority of residents will be able to return home this evening”.