Aircraft escorted by Typhoon Aircraft lands safely after losing radio contact in Leeds airspace

Two Typhoon Aircraft were scrambled from RAF Conningsby in Lincolnshire to intercept a small aircraft.

The Typhoon on a Quick Reaction Alert code could be seen shadowing a Guernsey registered small plane that had lost radio contact and was escorted to Leeds Bradford Airport by the Typhoon where it made a safe landing.

One Typhoon made its way back to Conningsby after overflying Leeds and Bradford Airport.

Radio communications could be heard from the Airside Operations Team at airport, standing down the incident just after 4.50pm.

A MOD spokesman said: The RAF have confirmed Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft were launched this afternoon from RAF Coningsby to intercept a civilian aircraft that had lost communications; subsequently, communications were re-established, the aircraft was intercepted and safely escorted to Leeds Bradford Airport.”