Migrants set to be housed in Mercure Dolphin in Southampton

Asylum seekers are set to be housed at the Mercure Dolphin in High Street we can exclusively reveal.
It comes after the hotel took a booking placing an order for rooms up until March 2022 with a request for a further extension if required.
The Mercure Southampton Dolphin Hotel has now contracted out to the home office to house those seeking asylum in the UK whilst their claims are reviewed.
It comes as a record number that have made the crossing in the past two weeks.
The hotel owned by the french company Mercure has refused
to comment and are keeping tight-lipped on who will be staying.
Those
already booked in have been advised to seek an alternative hotel as the booking can not be honoured at this time
.