A Metropolitan Police spokesperson revealed a 72-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The arrest happened at a Camden address on Monday, 23 February. He was taken to a London police station for questioning.

Raids in Wiltshire and Camden

The arrest follows search warrants executed at two properties in Wiltshire and Camden. Authorities continue to probe the allegations linked to the former Government Minister.

Police Tight-Lipped on Details