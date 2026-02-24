Watch Live

RELEASED ON POLICE BAIL

  • Home
  • Breaking News - London - UK News - Wiltshire

TIGHT LIPPED Ex-Government Minister Arrested in Misconduct Probe released on Bail

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson revealed a 72-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in...

Published: 4:34 am February 24, 2026
Updated: 4:34 am February 24, 2026

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson revealed a 72-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The arrest happened at a Camden address on Monday, 23 February. He was taken to a London police station for questioning.

Raids in Wiltshire and Camden

The arrest follows search warrants executed at two properties in Wiltshire and Camden. Authorities continue to probe the allegations linked to the former Government Minister.

Police Tight-Lipped on Details

“We are not able to provide further information at this stage to prevent prejudicing the integrity of the investigation,” the spokesperson said.

Related News

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police Investigations

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

ROYAL BOOT Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Faces Axe from Royal Succession – But It’s Not That Simple

UK News

HighSocial Review: A Closer Look at Organic TikTok Growth

UK News

KILLER SMOKE Hero Cop Battles Smoke to Save Suspect in Lanarkshire Flat

Crime, UK News

Baby Murder Horror: Parents Charged in Barnet Tragedy

UK News

Making eBooks Work Across All Your Devices

UK News

NAMED BY POLICE Man, 40, Stabbed to Death on Wimbledon High Street Named

Crime, UK News

TRIPLE ATTACK Ramsgate Assault Shocks Town – Three Hospitalised Near Railway Station

UK News

MANHUNT CONTINUES Rapper DSAVV on the Run After Daring Hospital Escape

Crime, London, UK News

TRAIN CHAOS Stabbing Shuts Down Trains at Clock House Station

Breaking News, Crime, London, UK News

POLICE SLAMMED BY PARENT “They Told Me Off for Calling 999!” Furious Parent Slams Police as Daughter Faces Attack Threat

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Why the Doublelist App Is a Must-Have for Singles in 2026

UK News

Why the Doublelist App Is a Must-Have for Singles in 2026

UK News

URGENT APPEAL Urgent: Missing 16-Year-Old Teen from Chatham

UK News

Urgent: Missing 16-Year-Old Teen from Chatham

UK News

SHOPLIFTER BUSTED 35-Year-Old Snags Two-Year Criminal Behaviour Order

National News, sussex, UK News

35-Year-Old Snags Two-Year Criminal Behaviour Order

National News, sussex, UK News
MORE FOR YOU

TRAFFIC CHAOS Hay Bale Blaze Brings Chaos to Gravesend Road

UK News

Hay Bale Blaze Brings Chaos to Gravesend Road

UK News

DEADLY ATTACK Teenager Stabbed to Death in Coventry Named as Michael Ababio

UK News

Teenager Stabbed to Death in Coventry Named as Michael Ababio

UK News

MISCONDUCT ARREST Peter Mandelson Arrested in Shocking Public Misconduct Probe

London, UK News, Wiltshire

Peter Mandelson Arrested in Shocking Public Misconduct Probe

London, UK News, Wiltshire
MORE FROM UKNIP

HORRIFIC ATTACK Five Jailed After Brutal Pub Brawl Leaves Man Dead

UK News

Five Jailed After Brutal Pub Brawl Leaves Man Dead

UK News

DODGY DEALS Drugs Found Stashed in Sock Inside Steering Wheel – Driver Jailed

sussex, UK News

Drugs Found Stashed in Sock Inside Steering Wheel – Driver Jailed

sussex, UK News

HAMMER ATTACK Life-Sentenced Killer Jailed Again for Brutal Prison Hammer Attack

UK News

Life-Sentenced Killer Jailed Again for Brutal Prison Hammer Attack

UK News
Watch Live