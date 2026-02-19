Ex-Prince Andrew Busted in Dawn Raid on 66th Birthday

Shockwaves hit the Royals early Thursday as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the disgraced former Duke of York, was hauled in by police just hours after celebrating his 66th birthday. Officers descended on his Wood Farm home in Sandringham at 8am, arresting him on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Thames Valley Police confirmed Andrew was taken into custody shortly after 10am and could be held for 24 hours without charge. But tonight, he walked free — ending a day packed with drama and questions.

Andrew Freed Without Charge, But Mystery Remains

Leaving Aylsham police station in Norfolk just hours after his arrest, Andrew looked grim and downtrodden — a stark contrast to his once regal stature. The former royal’s release came amid uncertainty as to whether he is out on bail or released under investigation, with reports suggesting bail conditions could be tight.

The arrest relates to explosive claims he leaked sensitive government info to disgraced paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein during his time as a UK trade envoy.

King Charles Kept in the Dark — Issues Strong Statement

In a twist, King Charles III was not told in advance about his brother’s arrest, even though the Home Secretary’s office had early notification. The monarch broke his silence with a rare solemn remark:

“I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office.” “What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.” “Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.” “As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly back their father’s stance fully, underscoring solidarity within the royal camp.

Epstein Scandal Fallout Deepens Police Probe