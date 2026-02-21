Watch Live

MURDER PROBE Investigation Launched After Woman Found Dead in Slough Supermarket Car Park

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead in a supermarket...

Published: 10:45 pm February 21, 2026
Updated: 9:28 am February 22, 2026

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead in a supermarket car park in Slough.

Emergency services were called to the car park of an Iceland store earlier today following reports of concern for the welfare of a woman. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of a woman, and the death is now being treated as suspicious.

Thames Valley Police have since confirmed that a murder investigation is underway, with specialist officers and forensic teams deployed to the scene.

 

A blue and white forensic tent has been erected in the car park, while a large police cordon remains in place as investigators carry out detailed examinations. Officers have also been seen speaking with potential witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage from surrounding businesses.

 

The area remains sealed off to members of the public, with police vehicles and crime scene investigators continuing to work late into the evening.

 

At this stage, no formal identification of the victim has been released, and it is not yet known whether any arrests have been made.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police is expected to issue a full statement once initial enquiries have progressed.

 

Residents and shoppers in the area have reported a significant police presence, with some describing the scene as “shocking” and “deeply concerning.”

Anyone who may have information relating to the incident is urged to contact Thames Valley Police, quoting the relevant incident reference once released.

A TVP spokesperson said: “We are preparing a file for the coroner after an unexplained but non-suspicious death in Slough yesterday (21/2).

“A 42-year-old woman was sadly found dead in a car in a car park in Montrose Avenue at around 2.30pm.

“Her next of kin are aware and we have offered them our support at this difficult time.”

 

Notes to editor:

To confirm, a murder investigation has not been opened in relation to this death as it has been deemed not suspicious.

