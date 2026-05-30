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TRAVEL CHAOS M25 Lorry Crash Causes Diesel Spill and Long Delays Near Sevenoak

M25 Lorry Crash Causes Diesel Spill and Long Delays Near Sevenoak

A heavy goods vehicle (HGV) crashed into the central reservation on the clockwise side of the M25 near Sevenoaks, Kent, shortly after 3am on Saturday, May 30. The collision caused a significant diesel spillage, forcing the closure of junction 5 and triggering emergency resurfacing work. National Highways and emergency teams remain on site, warning motorists to expect travel delays throughout the day.

M25 Junction 5 Closed

The crash led to the closure of the exit slip road towards the M26 at junction 5 on the M25. Although lanes leading towards the A21 have since reopened, repairs and safety checks on damaged barriers are ongoing.

Recovery Completed

The lorry has now been recovered from the scene, but clean-up and repair work continues. Service providers are assessing the full extent of the damage caused by the diesel spill and are carrying out emergency resurfacing to ensure road safety.

Significant Delays Expected

Due to the spillage and subsequent closures, delays of up to 40 minutes are reported on the A21. National Highways advises drivers to anticipate slow traffic and plan accordingly.

Alternative Routes Advised

The usual diversion via the A25 westbound is unavailable because of ongoing roadworks near Chipstead. Instead, drivers are recommended to take the A21 southbound for five miles to Morleys roundabout, turn around, and head back north to rejoin the M25 at junction 5. Normal traffic conditions are expected to resume by the end of Saturday.

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