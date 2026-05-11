Police Hunt Birmingham Man After 9-Year-Old Girl Injured in Dog Attack

West Midlands Police are urgently searching for Chad Cooper, 33, from Birmingham, after a nine-year-old girl was seriously injured in a dog attack on Springthorpe Green, Erdington, on 16 November last year. The girl suffered deep puncture wounds to her leg and arm and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Appeal For Public Help

Police have made several attempts to contact Cooper but have been unsuccessful. They are now asking the public to assist in locating him to aid the ongoing investigation.

Details Of The Attack

The incident occurred in Erdington, Birmingham, where the young victim was attacked by a dog, resulting in significant injuries requiring hospital care. The nature of the wounds highlights the seriousness of the assault.

Contact Authorities

If you see Chad Cooper, police urge you to call 999 immediately, quoting reference 20/445485/25. For any information on his whereabouts, contact West Midlands Police on 101.