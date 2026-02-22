Police are hunting witnesses after a fatal smash on the M3 northbound near Bagshot.

Young Man Killed in Early Morning Horror

Just after 5am on Sunday, 22 February, a car struck a pedestrian between junctions 4 and 3. The victim, a man in his 20s, died at the scene. His family have been informed.

M3 Closed for Hours as Police Probe Collision

The northbound M3 was shut for several hours during police investigations but has since reopened. No arrests have been made while inquiries continue.

Officers urge anyone who saw the crash or a pedestrian near the Maultway motorway entrance to come forward. They’re also seeking CCTV, dashcam, or helmet cam footage to help piece together what happened.

How You Can Help Catch the Truth